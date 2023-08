The Mets optioned Coonrod to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.

Coonrod will head to the minors to make room on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Denyi Reyes, who was called up from Syracuse ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Rangers. Since being reinstated from the 60-day injured list Aug. 14, Coonrod has posted a 1.69 ERA and 0.94 WHIP over 5.1 innings in seven appearances out of the bullpen.