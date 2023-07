Coonrod (lat) had his rehab assignment shifted Thursday to Triple-A Syracuse, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Coonrod is moving right along on his minor-league rehab assignment after tallying six strikeouts over four scoreless innings with Single-A St. Lucie. The 30-year-old right-hander has been sidelined all season due to a lat strain, but he looks poised to join the Mets' bullpen as early as next week.