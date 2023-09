The Mets recalled Coonrod from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Coonrod has missed most of this season due to a high-grade lat strain, but he's pitched to a 1.69 ERA over 5.1 major-league innings (seven relief appearances) when healthy. The 30-year-old right-hander will be available out of the bullpen Tuesday at Washington.