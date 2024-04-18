Marte went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.
The veteran outfielder took Bailey Falter deep in the third inning to get the Mets on the board. Marte has been healthy to begin the season and appears to be back in 20-20 form, slashing .267/.321/.413 through 18 games with three homers, three steals, six RBI and 12 runs.
More News
-
Mets' Starling Marte: Swipes third bag•
-
Mets' Starling Marte: Belts homer during loss•
-
Mets' Starling Marte: Spring struggles continue•
-
Mets' Starling Marte: Set for Grapefruit debut Wednesday•
-
Mets' Starling Marte: No worries about lower body•
-
Mets' Starling Marte: Making debut in winter ball•