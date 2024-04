Marte went 2-for-5 with a homer run, a stolen base, two runs scored and four RBI in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Dodgers.

The veteran outfielder supplied the big blow for the Mets with a three-run shot in the sixth inning off Ryan Brasier. Marte has seven multi-hit performances in the last 13 games, and the hot streak has boosted his slash line on the season to .282/.330/.459 with four homers, five steals, 12 RBI and 16 runs.