Manager Buck Showalter said Sunday after the Mets' 2-0 extra-inning loss to the Marlins that Marte's MRI revealed nothing more than tightness in his left groin, and the outfielder is expected to return "in the near future," Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

The skipper suggested that a trip to the injured list won't be in play for Marte, who is day-to-day as the Mets prepare for a big three-game set in Atlanta that kicks off Monday. Even so, Marte will likely need to demonstrate meaningful progress in the next day or two to ensure he's able to rejoin the lineup before the All-Star break. Jeff McNeil filled in for Marte in right field in Sunday's loss.