Tarpley was called up by the Mets on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Tarpley was up for one day in mid-April to serve as the extra man during a doubleheader but did not get into either game. He owns a career 6.65 ERA in 44.2 major-league innings, with his 13.6 percent walk rate more than offsetting his 27.2 percent strikeout rate. Joey Lucchesi was optioned in a corresponding move.