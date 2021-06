The Mets recalled Tarpley from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Monday's doubleheader with Atlanta, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

New York is appointing Tarpley as its 27th man for the twin bill, so he'll presumably be optioned back to Syracuse following the second game of the doubleheader. Tarpley owns a 7.05 ERA across 44 career relief appearances with the Yankees, Marlins and Mets.