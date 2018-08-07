Mets' Steven Matz: Tosses bullpen session

Matz (forearm) threw a bullpen Monday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

After landing on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a flexor-pronator strain, Matz managed to quickly resume baseball activities, as he's hopeful to miss just one start while on the shelf. The next step for Matz will likely be determined by how he feels following his most recent throwing session. He's eligible to return starting Aug. 11 against Miami.

