Matz pitched through a lower-back injury during Tuesday's loss to the Tigers, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Matz first dealt with soreness while jogging a few days before his start, but he responded well to treatments and didn't have an issue during his between-starts bullpen session, clearing the way for him to make his scheduled start. However, Matz's velocity was well down in the outing and he wound up allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks over 3.1 innings, admitting after the start that he "wasn't able to finish like I normally do." The Cardinals weren't ready to say after the outing whether Matz might need a trip to the injured list, but it sounds like it could be a possibility. The lefty's next outing is tentatively lined up to come either Sunday versus the White Sox or Monday against the Mets.