Matz escaped with a no-decision in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tigers, giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks over 3.1 innings in an 11-6 loss. He struck out only one.

The southpaw got the hook after 73 pitches (45 strikes) with the Cardinals in a 4-0 hole, but Matz avoided the loss when the two teams combined for eight runs in the fifth inning. It was his shortest start of the season so far, but he's failed to complete five innings in three of his last four outings, getting tagged for 17 earned runs in 17.1 frames over that stretch. Matz will carry a 6.18 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 17:11 K:BB through 27.2 innings into his next start, which could come at home this weekend against the White Sox.