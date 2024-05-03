The Cardinals placed Matz on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to May 1, with a lower-back strain.

Matz attempted to pitch through back soreness in his last start Tuesday in Detroit, but it didn't go well and an MRI has revealed a strain. It's not clear at this point how long he might be on the shelf. The Cards haven't revealed who will take Matz's spot in the rotation, but his next turn would be Tuesday and Sem Robberse would be on regular rest that day.