Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Friday that an MRI showed that Matz (back) has a "protruding disc" in his lower back, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Matz was placed on the 15-day IL on Friday after sustaining a lower-back injury in Tuesday's loss to the Tigers. Matz received a pain-killing injection for the injury Friday, and the southpaw will be reevaluated early next week. He went 1-2 over six starts with a 6.18 ERA and 1.73 WHIP before landing on the Cardinals' injured list.