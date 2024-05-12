Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Sunday that Matz will require another pain-killing injection for the protruding disc in his lower back and won't resume throwing for at least another week, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

With Matz having yet to even resume playing catch since landing on the 15-day injured list May 3 due to the back issue, he appears safe to rule out for a return when he's first eligible to come off the IL next weekend. The southpaw had initially been scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, but the Cardinals opted to have him get another injection for his back after he hadn't responded to a week of rest as well as the team had hoped. The Cardinals will turn to Matthew Liberatore to make a second straight start in place of Matz on Monday versus the Angels.