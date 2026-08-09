Rays' Steven Matz: Earns save against Mariners

Matz hit a batter but did not allow a hit or a walk in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Mariners.

Matz has allowed one run over 8.2 innings since he returned from a sprained left ankle. This was his first save of the season, though he shouldn't be expected to factor into the late innings often -- he got the chance because Bryan Baker was rested Sunday after pitching the previous two days. Matz has filled a versatile role this year with a 5.55 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 47:20 K:BB through 61.2 innings over 21 games (10 starts). While the Rays' rotation is running a bit thin, Matz's usage out of the bullpen on consecutive days this weekend suggests he'll remain in a multi-inning relief role moving forward.