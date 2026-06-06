Rays' Steven Matz: Moving to bullpen

Matz will pitch out of the bullpen going forward, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Matz has given up 11 earned runs in just 4.2 combined innings between his last two starts, so the Rays will pull him out of the rotation and move him to the bullpen until he rights the ship. The team hasn't yet announced who will claim the open spot in the rotation, though Joe Boyle figures to be a likely candidate since he's already started three games for the Rays this season and owns a spot on the 40-man roster.