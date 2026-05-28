Rays' Steven Matz: Tagged for six runs during loss

Matz (4-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Orioles, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over three innings.

Things unraveled quickly for Matz in the opening inning. After issuing a leadoff walk, the left-hander surrendered a two-run homer to Gunnar Henderson before allowing five of the next six batters to reach base, leading to a five-run frame. Matz managed to complete just two more innings afterward, and the six runs allowed marked a season high. After he had held opponents to two or fewer earned runs in six of his previous eight starts, the southpaw now owns a 4.67 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 35:17 K:BB across 44.1 innings. Matz is scheduled to face Detroit next.