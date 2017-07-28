Rivera (elbow) received a PRP injection Friday, which could determine the necessity for Tommy John surgery, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets are obviously hopeful that the young infielder will be able to avoid Tommy John surgery at all costs, but trainers will see how he reacts to the initial injection before making a firm decision. Rivera was placed on the DL with a partial UCL tear Friday after missing the past few games with an unknown arm issue.