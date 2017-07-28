Mets' T.J. Rivera: Receives PRP injection
Rivera (elbow) received a PRP injection Friday, which could determine the necessity for Tommy John surgery, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The Mets are obviously hopeful that the young infielder will be able to avoid Tommy John surgery at all costs, but trainers will see how he reacts to the initial injection before making a firm decision. Rivera was placed on the DL with a partial UCL tear Friday after missing the past few games with an unknown arm issue.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...