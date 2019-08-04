Nationals' T.J. Rivera: Gets minor-league deal from Nats
Rivera agreed Sunday with the Nationals on a minor-league contract, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
He'll be assigned to Double-A Harrisburg and take over the active roster spot vacated by another former major-leaguer in reliever Brad Boxberger, who was released by the Nationals. Rivera last appeared in the big leagues in 2017 as a member of the Mets and batted .290 across 231 plate appearances that season, but he's since seen his career derailed by elbow injuries. After being released by the Mets this spring, Rivera latched on in the independent-ball circuit, playing with the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.
