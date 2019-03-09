The Mets released Rivera (elbow) on Saturday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Rivera has endured a painfully slow recovery from September 2017 Tommy John surgery, a procedure that limited him to a handful of rehab games last season. The 30-year-old had yet to appear in any Grapefruit League games this spring while his baseball activities remained restricted, prompting the Mets to cut ties all together rather than waiting on him any longer. Once Rivera is finally healthy again, he'll likely have to settle for a minor-league deal on the open market.

