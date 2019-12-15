Play

Rivera agreed Sunday with the Phillies on a minor-league contract, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

It's unclear whether Rivera's deal includes an invitation to big-league spring training, but he'll be a longshot to surface in the majors during the upcoming season in any case. Rivera last saw MLB action in 2017 with the Mets and has missed most of the past two seasons due to injury. He was ineffective in a 15-game stint with the Nationals' Double-A affiliate at Harrisburg in 2019, slashing .237/.293/.316 across 41 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories