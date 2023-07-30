Pham went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 11-6 loss to the Nationals.

He took Patrick Corbin deep in the fourth inning, the first of four Mets homers on the night, but New York was already in an 8-1 hole at that point. The homer was also Pham's first in July as he's had trouble staying healthy since the All-Star break, but the 35-year-old outfielder still figures to draw plenty of interest at the trade deadline given his solid .270/.350/.474 slash line through 263 plate appearances on the season with 10 homers, 11 steals, 29 runs and 36 RBI.