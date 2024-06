The White Sox sent Pham (ankle) to the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Monday to begin a rehab assignment.

Pham has recovered quickly from his left ankle sprain and would appear poised for activation from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Thursday, provided he can get through a rehab game or two without any setbacks. The veteran outfielder is slashing .280/.331/.402 with three home runs and three stolen bases over 33 games with the White Sox this season.