Pham is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

The White Sox will give rest to two of their veteran outfielders in the series finale, with Andrew Benintendi joining Pham on the bench. Dominic Fletcher will fill in as the White Sox's starting center fielder after Pham had been included in the lineup in each of the last 26 games. Pham has been one of Chicago's most productive hitters since signing with the team in April, but he's fallen into a 0-for-12 funk at the plate over his last three starts.