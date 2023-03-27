The Mets optioned Megill to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Megill and David Peterson had been vying for the right to fill in for Jose Quintana (rib) in the Mets' Opening Day rotation, with Peterson winning out with a much better showing this spring. Megill struggled lately during Grapefruit League play, finishing with a 12:13 K:BB over 17 innings. He'll start Syracuse's season opener Friday and wait for an opening with the big club.
