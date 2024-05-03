Megill (shoulder) threw 2.2 innings in a rehab start for Double-A Binghamton on Thursday, allowing one run on two hits. He struck out four without walking a batter.

While the outing seems short, Megill threw 51 pitches in his second rehab appearance after firing two perfect innings for Binghamton on April 27. The Mets are moving to a six-man rotation in the short term by bringing up top prospect Christian Scott on Saturday, but Megill's current schedule has him in sync with Jose Butto rather than struggling fifth starter Adrian Houser. Megill will make at least one more rehab start, and his 10:0 K:BB through 4.2 innings against Double-A hitters suggests he's already 100 percent stuff-wise, but New York may not be a rush to activate the 28-year-old righty if there's no obvious vacancy for him in the rotation.