Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said that Megill (shoulder) will return from the 15-day injured list to start either Sunday in Miami or Monday in Cleveland, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Earlier in the week, Mendoza was non-committal regarding what type of role Megill might handle once activated, but the Mets cleared up their rotation logjam a bit Wednesday, when Jose Butto was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. Joey Lucchesi was called up from Triple-A to start Wednesday's game in Philadelphia, but he could be sent back to the minors shortly thereafter in preparation for Megill's return to the rotation. Megill has performed well over his four minor-league rehab starts across stops with High-A Brooklyn, Double-A Binghamton and Syracuse, striking out 23 while allowing just one earned run on nine hits and one walk over 14 innings.