Megill (0-2) took the loss against Cleveland on Monday, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over five innings.

Megill made his first big-league start since exiting his season debut March 31 with a right shoulder strain. He had a nearly full workload with 86 pitches and allowed just four hits over five frames, but three of them came consecutively in the first inning, resulting in a pair of runs. Though that was enough to saddle him with the loss, this was a promising return for Megill, who should settle into New York's rotation moving forward after racking up a career-high 25 starts and 126.1 innings last year.