Megill (shoulder) is scheduled to return from the 15-day injured list to start Monday's series opener versus the Guardians in Cleveland, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

After exiting in his season debut with March 31 with a right shoulder strain and landing on the IL, Megill is finally ready to make his second start with the Mets nearly seven weeks later. According to Puma, Megill said the injury was caused by the lower arm slot he used on his curveball, but the right-hander reported no issues with throwing his breaking pitches during his four-start minor-league rehab assignment. Megill most recently tossed 5.1 shutout innings and 74 pitches in his final rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse on May 12, so he's not expected to be under any major workload restrictions as he steps back into the big-league rotation.