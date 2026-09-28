Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said Monday that he expects Megill (elbow) to be 100 percent for the start of spring training, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Megill is just over one year removed from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. It's unclear whether he's currently at in the rehab process, but it sounds like Megill won't be facing any real restrictions once spring training rolls around. The 31-year-old Megill could compete for a spot in the Mets' rotation next season.