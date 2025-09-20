Megill (elbow) is expected to need Tommy John surgery, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander is still getting opinions on the best path forward, but surgery on his elbow appears to be the most likely outcome. Megill hasn't pitched for the Mets since June 14, and full Tommy John surgery, rather than a hybrid or internal brace procedure, would sideline him for at least the entire 2026 season. He wraps up the current campaign with a 3.95 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 89:33 K:BB through 68.1 innings over 14 starts.