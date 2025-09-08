Megill (elbow) allowed five earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three in two innings during his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Syracuse. He also hit two batters and threw a wild pitch.

After turning in a 21:6 K:BB and posting a 1.93 ERA over 14 innings in his first four rehab starts between Syracuse and Double-A Binghamton, Megill has regressed while making his last two minor-league appearances for the Triple-A club. Between those outings, Megill has allowed six earned runs on 10 hits and four walks across six innings. Though he's now tossed at least 65 pitches in each of his last four appearances in the minors and looks to be stretched out enough to handle a starting role, Megill's poor showings his last two times out have probably removed him from consideration for a spot in New York's rotation once he's activated from the 60-day injured list. The Mets look content to proceed with rookies Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat at the back end of the rotation, so Megill could be ticketed for a long-relief role with the big club once his rehab assignment ends.