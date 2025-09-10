Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Wednesday that Megill is being further evaluated as the team seeks to find the source of the pitcher's right elbow discomfort, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Megill has been shut down after he experienced tightness in his pitching arm following his most recent rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday. Mendoza noted Wednesday in regard to Megill's status that Tommy John surgery has not been discussed, though that doesn't necessarily mean it won't be in the future. The righty has been out since mid-June due to elbow trouble, and his availability for the rest of the season is very much in doubt.