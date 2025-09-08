The Mets have shut down Megill (elbow) from throwing after the 30-year-old right-hander experienced tightness in his right arm, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Megill was knocked around for five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three batters across two innings during Sunday's rehab start with Triple-A Syracuse. Laura Albanese of Newsday notes that Megill experienced tightness when throwing his secondary pitches and will undergo an MRI, but this latest setback puts a potential return this season in jeopardy.