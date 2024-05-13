Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Monday that he hasn't yet committed to including Megill (shoulder) in the rotation once he's activated from the 15-day injured list, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Megill, who has been on the IL since April 1 with a shoulder strain, has been building up as a starter during his rehab assignment. In his fourth rehab start this past Sunday with Triple-A Syracuse, Megill struck out six over 5.1 scoreless innings while tossing 74 pitches, but with the big-league rotation looking crowded at the moment, the right-hander may have to settle for a multi-inning relief role upon his reinstatement. The Mets could have Megill make another rehab start in order to bide more time in deciding what his role may look like prior to activating him.