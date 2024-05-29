Megill came away with a no-decision in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, allowing three hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings. He struck out nine.
The Mets wound up getting swept in the twin bill, but that was no fault of Megill's. The right-hander generated 32 called or swinging strikes among his 98 pitches in his best performance of the season, and he left the mound with the Mets ahead 2-0 only to watch the bullpen blow the lead and lose the game in 10 innings. Megill has an impressive 16:3 K:BB through 12 innings since returning from a shoulder strain, and he'll look for his first win of 2024 when he makes his next start, which is likely to come at home this weekend against the Diamondbacks.
