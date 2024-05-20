The Mets activated Megill (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Monday.
Megill is set to rejoin the Mets' rotation Monday in Cleveland after missing all of April and much of May with a right shoulder strain. He was excellent on his rehab assignment, allowing just one earned run with a 23:1 K:BB over 14 innings. Megill threw 74 pitches in his fourth and final rehab start, so he should be good for 90 or so Monday.
