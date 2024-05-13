Megill (shoulder) struck out six while giving up seven hits and no walks over 5.1 scoreless innings in his rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.

In what could be the right-hander's final rehab start, Megill built up to 74 pitches (55 strikes) as he dominated Lehigh Valley. Over four rehab appearances, Megill has an eye-popping 23:1 K:BB over 14 innings while allowing just one run. There's no clear vacancy in the big-league rotation at the moment with Christian Scott getting promoted from Triple-A earlier this month, but the Mets could go with a six-man rotation in the short term, as they don't get a day off until May 23. If he stays on turn, Megill would get activated from the 15-day injured list Friday for a road start against the Marlins.