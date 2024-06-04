Megill (1-2) picked up the win Monday against Washington, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and three walks. He struck out four in five innings of work.

Megill made his third start since returning from a shoulder injury on May 20, notching his first win. The right-hander gave up his first home run of the season, a two-run shot by Joey Gallo in the fourth inning. Despite earning the win, the 28-year-old yielded four earned runs and recorded just four strikeouts, both season-worsts. Megill has now compiled a 3.00 ERA, a 1.24 WHIP and a 24:9 K:BB across 21 innings. He will look to improve in his next start, tentatively scheduled for next Tuesday versus Miami.