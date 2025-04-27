Megill didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Nationals, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk over 6.1 innings. He struck out nine.

Megill held the Nats to one run on just one hit (a Dylan Crews homer -- the first given up by Megill this season) through his first six innings. However, he'd allow two more hits in the seventh before turning it over to Jose Butto out of the bullpen, who allowed both inherited runners to score. Still, it's the first time Megill's made it through six innings this year and he's yet to allow more than three earned runs in a start. His ERA sits at a sparkling 1.74 with a 1.13 WHIP and 39:12 K:BB across six outings (31 innings). Megill is currently slated to face the Cardinals on the road in his next start.