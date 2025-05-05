Megill allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six over five innings, taking a no-decision in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals.

Megill allowed a two-run home run in the second inning and ran into more trouble in the third, allowing a two-run lead to slip away in that frame. This was his worst start of the season so far, and it was also the second outing in a row he's allowed a homer. The right-hander still has a strong 2.50 ERA with a 1.17 WHIP and 45:15 K:BB over 36 innings across seven starts. Megill will look to get back on track in his next projected start, a tough home matchup versus the Cubs.