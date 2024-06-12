Megill (1-3) took the loss Tuesday as the Mets were downed 4-2 by the Marlins, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out eight.

The right-hander was dominant early, fanning eight of the first 14 batters he faced, but Megill faded in the fifth inning and got the hook after 87 pitches (57 strikes). He's been impressive in four starts since returning from a shoulder strain, posting a 3.32 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB through 21.2 innings. Megill will try to give the Mets a little more length in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home this weekend against the Padres.