Megill (1-0) came away with the win Friday against the Astros after allowing one run on three hits and a walk while striking out six batters in five innings.

Megill took a perfect game into the fourth inning Friday, but a quick pair of singles and a sacrifice fly from Yordan Alvarez gave Houston what would ultimately be their only run of the day. Megill needed 77 pitches to get through his five innings and averaged 96.4 mph on his 39 fastballs, which is a tick up from the 95.5 mph he sat at last season. Overall, it was a very good showing from the 29-year-old righty, and he'll get a chance to build on it during the Mets' first home series next week against the Jays.