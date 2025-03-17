Megill is expected to start the second game of the Mets' season-opening series in Houston, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

That would line the right-hander up to face the Astros on March 28 after Clay Holmes gets the nod Opening Day, with Griffin Canning, David Peterson and Kodai Senga following in the rotation. Megill has looked good this spring, posting a 13:2 K:BB over 11.2 innings, and he should get a few turns through the rotation to establish himself as a reliable option with Sean Manaea (oblique) not set to return until at least mid-April, and Frankie Montas (lat) on the shelf into May.