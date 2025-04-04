Megill (2-0) earned the win over the Blue Jays on Friday, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out four over 5.1 shutout innings.

Megill has been strong to begin the season, giving up one run on five hits and four walks over his first 10.1 innings. He's also racked up 10 strikeouts. He threw 48 of 82 pitches for strikes in his second start of the campaign, and he racked up nine whiffs. His fastball was back down to an average of 95.3 mph, just a little under his 2024 season average and 1.1 mph less than his season debut. The right-hander is tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the Marlins next week.