Megill (2-3) pitched five innings to get the win Sunday vs the Padres. He gave up two runs on five hits, while walking two and striking out five.

Megill worked around jams in the first and fifth innings to pick up his second win in his last three starts. The 28-year-old righty has struggled getting deep into games, as he's only pitched more than five innings in one of his six starts this season. Despite this, he's been a steadying presence in the Mets rotation with a 3.52 ERA and 1.30 WHIP that he'll carry into his next outing.