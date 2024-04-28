Megill (shoulder) is scheduled to make the second start of his minor-league rehab assignment Thursday with Double-A Binghamton, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

On the shelf since April 1 with a right shoulder strain, Megill appears to be nearing the finish line of his recovery process after he began in his rehab assignment Saturday with High-A Brooklyn. Megill struck out six over two perfect innings with Brooklyn, but he'll move up a rung on the minor-league ladder and look to build up his pitch count to around 60 when he takes the mound again Thursday. After his upcoming outing with Binghamton, Megill will likely require one more rehab start beyond that before being deemed ready to rejoin the Mets rotation.