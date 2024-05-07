Megill (shoulder) struck out seven over four scoreless innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Megill didn't give up a hit, walked one and threw 62 pitches over his four frames. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza had indicated previously that it could be Megill's last rehab start, and he certainly looks to have passed the test. However, whether he'll go back into the Mets' rotation or remain at Syracuse has not yet been determined. The Mets could use a six-man rotation for a while, or Megill could potentially replace Jose Butto, who is starting Tuesday for the big club.