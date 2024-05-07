Megill (shoulder) will make another rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Megill has fared well across his first two rehab outings, giving up one earned run through 4.2 innings while striking out 10 batters without surrendering a walk. If Sunday's start ends up being the 28-year-old's final rehab appearance, he would be lined up to potentially start for the Mets on Friday in Miami.