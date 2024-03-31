Megill (0-1), who took the loss Sunday against the Brewers, was removed after four innings due to "tenderness" in his right shoulder and will undergo an MRI, Steve Gelbs of SNY reports. The right-hander struck out four and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks.

The 28-year-old was in and out of trouble all afternoon as he threw just 44 of his 78 pitches for strikes, but he was able to limit the damage before the shoulder injury prompted his exit. The Mets are already shorthanded for starting pitching with Kodai Senga (shoulder) on the injured list, and Megill's availability for his next turn through the rotation is now up in the air.